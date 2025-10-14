/Sunjay Kapur will case: Karisma Kapoor’s kids allege forgery, ‘glaring errors’ in ₹30,000 crore estate

A high-stakes inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate took a dramatic turn on Monday, as his children with actor Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, alleged glaring irregularities in their father’s purported will before the Delhi High Court.

Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the siblings, claimed that the will, which allegedly leaves the majority of the estate to Kapur’s third wife Priya Sachdev Kapur and her son Azarias, was “fabricated, casual, and completely uncharacteristic” of the late businessman.

Also Read: Veteran actor Annu Kapoor under fire for remarks on Tamannaah Bhatia

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“The document contains glaring errors. It misspells his son’s name multiple times and mentions the wrong address for his daughter. Sunjay Kapur, who had a warm relationship with his children, would never have written such a careless will,” Jethmalani told the court.

‘Digital tampering’ and mysterious WhatsApp exchanges

Jethmalani argued that the will was digitally created and modified on another person’s system, not on Kapur’s. Citing metadata analysis, he claimed that the document was edited on March 17, 2025, on a computer belonging to Nitin Sharma, despite Kapur being vacationing in Goa with his son, Kiaan, on the same day.

“It defies logic that he would rewrite his will during a family holiday, and that too on someone else’s computer,” the counsel said.

The court also heard allegations regarding a WhatsApp group titled "Family Office IC," which allegedly included Sunjay, Priya Kapur, Dinesh Agarwal, and others. The purported will was reportedly circulated there as a PDF file, with its name changed multiple times.

Jethmalani further alleged that two wills, one for Sunjay and another for Priya, were being prepared simultaneously, but they were not mutual wills. “This raises serious doubts about the intent and authenticity of the documents,” he said, calling the digital trail “an ominously uncertified document.”

‘Forgery’ allegations against Priya Kapur

The counsel alleged that Priya Kapur had orchestrated the creation of a forged will to “disinherit” Sunjay’s children from his first marriage. “Only one person stands to benefit from this document, and that’s Priya Kapur,” Jethmalani said.

He claimed that Priya received nearly 60% of the assets, while her son got 12%, and Samaira and Kiaan were left with just 26% of the family trust. “She even controls 75% of the trust; this was a calculated attempt to corner the estate,” he alleged.

Priya Kapur’s counsel, however, denied all allegations and maintained that the will was “authentic, duly executed, and backed by evidence.” The Delhi High Court has directed Priya to submit a verified list of assets in a sealed cover, with the next hearing scheduled for October 14.

‘Errors too casual for a Harvard-educated man’

The lawyer also argued that the tone and language of the will were inconsistent with Sunjay Kapur’s personality, describing him as a “meticulous Harvard-educated industrialist.”

“The will reads as if written in haste, with spelling mistakes and missing details about jewellery and crypto assets, very unlike Mr Kapur,” Jethmalani said. He further added that the executor of the will was informed only a day before its reading, which, according to him, was “highly suspicious.”

Background of the case

Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of auto components giant Sona Comstar, died on June 12, 2025, in the United Kingdom after suffering a heart attack during a polo match. He was 53. Kapur was married to Karisma Kapoor from 2003 to 2016, and the couple shares two children, Samaira and Kiaan. In 2017, he married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarias.

The will, reportedly dated March 21, 2025, surfaced only weeks after his death, something the children’s legal team says is suspicious. They claim the original has never been inspected, and the chain of custody remains unclear. Meanwhile, Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, has also joined the dispute, saying she was left out of the will entirely.

