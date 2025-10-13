/Veteran actor Annu Kapoor slammed by netizens for remarks on Tamannaah Bhatia:'Should have dignity of sensitivity and respect...'

Veteran Bollywood actor Annu Kapoor, who made his mark in the industry with his versatility in acting, is now facing the ire of netizens for his remarks on actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The video of his remarks is being widely circulated on the internet, and he has been asked by netizens to maintain respect and dignity.

What exactly did Annu Kapoor say about Tamannaah Bhatia?

As per reports, during an interaction on a YouTube channel with Shubhankar Mishra, Annu Kapoor is facing criticism and is accused of inappropriate and disrespectful language. When the actor was asked about the actress and her performance in the song, he replied, "Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai (Oh my god, what a milky body she has)."

He further said, "Kitne umar ke baache so jaate hain… 70 saal ke umar ka bhi bachcha ho sakta hai na? Main hota toh puchta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old; woh 70 saal purana bacha hai… And he is 11 and an 11-year-old Buddha (Kids of which age sleep? A 70-year-old can also be a kid. I would have asked this question to her.)”

Annu continued, “Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchun ko sulti hain… Bahut achi baat hai... Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacch achi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth karre ke unki ichchan puri hun (Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, with her milky face and body; if she is making our children sleep sweetly, it’s very good, man… It will be a great blessing for this country if our children get a good and healthy night's sleep. If she has any other wishes, may God give her the capability to fulfil her wishes. That’s my blessing for her.”

Netizens' reaction to Annu Kapoor's comments

His statement has led to anger and disappointment from the audience for being inappropriate. One user wrote, “Was there humour in Anu Kapoor's words, or did he cross the line? That's something to think about. Every conversation should have the dignity of sensitivity and respect; a person becomes great through their thinking, not their age.”