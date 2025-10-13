/Marvel at New York Comic Con: Studio reveals Daredevil Born Again season 2, Vision Quest and more

New York Comic Con 2025 was a big surprise as Marvel revealed many upcoming titles. Much to the excitement of fans, the event was a big ride for everyone. The fan convention showcases western comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, and cosplay, among others. Marvel Television Studios revealed all the shows that would be coming to Disney+ in the coming year. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What are the shows and development of superhero characters revealed by the makers?

As per the reports, Marvel Television Studios and Charlie Cox, who plays the role of Matt Murdock, will be returning for the second season of Daredevil. The second part of Daredevil: Born Again is scheduled to release in March 2026. A teaser trailer was shown to the audience, which featured Matt Murdock, Fisk, and more.

A teaser of Wonder Man was also showcased and is scheduled to premiere on January 27, 2026. The show will star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sir Ben Kingsley. The series, which will consist of eight episodes, will also see Abdul-Mateen playing the role of actor Simon Williams. Ben Kingsley will be reprising his role of Trevor Slattery from his previous Marvel films.

Coming to another show, Vision Quest, which will star Paul Bettany, playing the role of Vision. The makers unveiled the footage from the show and confirmed the presence of other actors, including Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D’Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., and Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H. It will reportedly be out in 2026.

The animated series Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will premiere on Disney+ in fall 2026. The show will also introduce Venom and will include other characters, including Gwen Stacy, Daredevil, Norman, Harry Osborn, and Doctor Octopus, among others.

The hit animated series X-Men ’97 will return in summer 2026 for a second season, introducing new adventures for everyone’s favourite band of mutants.

All about New York Comic Con

The New York Comic Con is a for-profit event produced and managed by ReedPop, a division of RX and Reed Elsevier, and is not affiliated with the long-running non-profit San Diego Comic-Con, nor the Big Apple Convention, later known as the Big Apple Comic-Con, owned by Wizard Entertainment.