/Wonder Man trailer out: Marvel mixes Hollywood satire with superhero action, release date inside

Marvel Studios has just dropped the much-awaited trailer for Wonder Man, sparking fresh excitement across the fandom. Starring Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams, the upcoming Disney+ series promises to be a dazzling mix of Hollywood satire and superhero spectacle, a refreshing new tone for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Directed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who also co-created the series and directed its first episode, Wonder Man explores fame, identity, and redemption through the lens of a struggling actor’s wild journey toward unexpected heroism.

A glimpse into the trailer

The trailer opens with Simon Williams, a passionate yet underappreciated actor, learning that eccentric filmmaker Von Kovak (Zlatko Buric) is remaking a cult-classic film titled Wonder Man, one that deeply inspired Simon as a child. Determined to land the lead role, Simon dives headfirst into the chaos of Hollywood, chasing stardom while navigating its absurdities and illusions.

Fans are also treated to the return of Sir Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, the washed-up thespian first seen impersonating the Mandarin in Iron Man 3 and later in Shang-Chi. His inclusion adds a witty and nostalgic touch, bridging the MCU’s past and present with humour and emotional depth.

A Meta take on Marvel storytelling

With its blend of self-aware humour and emotional storytelling, Wonder Man stands out for its clever deconstruction of the superhero mythos. The series reimagines Simon Williams not just as a man of power, but as an artist confronting the blurred line between performance and authenticity.

In the comics, Wonder Man, created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck in 1964, was introduced as the heir to an industrial empire who gains superhuman powers after being manipulated by Baron Zemo. Initially an enemy of the Avengers, Simon later finds redemption and becomes one of their most loyal members. The Disney+ adaptation takes that foundation and transposes it to modern Hollywood, turning his journey into a sharp, satirical reflection on fame and identity.

Cast and release date

Joining Abdul-Mateen II and Kingsley are Demetrius Grosse as Eric Williams (aka Grim Reaper), Ed Harris as Simon’s agent Neal Saroyan, and Arian Moayed reprising his role as Department of Damage Control agent P. Cleary. The ensemble promises a dynamic mix of drama, comedy, and introspection.

Originally slated for late 2025, Wonder Man will now premiere on January 27, 2026, exclusively on Disney+.

