Lowest rated Marvel movies of all time, ranked! - Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 04, 2025, 17:28 IST | Updated: Oct 04, 2025, 17:28 IST

From  Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania to The Marvels, here's the list of lowest-rated Marvel movies of all time, ranked!

Lowest rated Marvel movies
1 / 6
(Photograph: X/MCU)

Lowest rated Marvel movies

It would not be wrong to say that Marvel is going through one of its lowest phases, where not every Marvel movie is a hit. Over the years, there have been MCU films that failed to leave an impression, both on the fans and the critics.

Here we’ve rounded up the lowest-rated Marvel movies of all time, as per Rotten Tomatoes.

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania
2 / 6
(Photograph: X/MCU)

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania

Critics score: 46%

One of the lowest-rated Marvel movies. Released in 2023, the movie stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, who is dragged into the Quantum Realm along with Hope Van Dyne.

Captain America: Brave New World
3 / 6
(Photograph: X/MCU)

Captain America: Brave New World

Critics score: 46%

The first movie of Sam Wilson as the new Captain America. The fourth edition of the Captain America franchise follows Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who is stuck between the geopolitical tensions. The movie got rave reviews for Mackie’s performance and action, but the incoherent script didn’t impress the fans.

Eternals
4 / 6
(Photograph: X/MCU)

Eternals

Critics' score: 47%

One of the weakest and most confusing movies Marvel has ever produced. Directed by Chloe Zhao, this movie is one of the most ambitious Marvel movies that didn’t leave a mark at all. Led by a new team of superheroes, the movie has Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, and Kit Harington.

Thor: Love & Thunder
5 / 6
(Photograph: X/MCU)

Thor: Love & Thunder

Critics' score: 63%

The movie, starring Chris Hemsworth, is the sequel to Thor Ragnarök and features Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It follows Thor on a journey of self-discovery. Unfortunately, despite high expectations, the film didn’t quite manage to impress.

The Marvels
6 / 6
(Photograph: X/MCU)

The Marvels

Critics' score: 63%

A sequel to Captain Marvel, the movie follows Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), whose powers become entangled with Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani). The trio must work together to save the universe. The movie garnered mixed reviews as its plot and story failed to impress the audience.

