/Who was Fede Dorcaz? Argentine singer killed in Mexico City shooting

Argentine singer and former model Fede Dorcaz tragically lost his life at 29 in a motorcycle drive-by shooting in Mexico City. The incident occurred on October 9, just days before he was set to appear on the popular Mexican dance reality show Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy alongside his girlfriend, actress Mariana Avila.

What happened to the singer

According to the Mexico City Secretariat of Citizen Security, Dorcaz was shot in the neck while driving home from a dance rehearsal and died instantly at the scene. Authorities suspect an attempted robbery, and CCTV footage has identified four male suspects who fled on motorcycles. No arrests have been made yet, and the motive remains under investigation.

Mariana Avila took to social media to mourn her partner, sharing heartfelt tributes, “You will always be my favorite person in the whole world. I love you and I will always love you.” She also wrote, “I don’t want to spend one more day without you, baby. I’m waiting for your goodnight message. Love, please come back. You know I was never that strong without you by my side.”

The Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy production team paid tribute to Dorcaz on Instagram, stating, “The HOY family mourns the passing of our friend and colleague, Fede Dorcaz. Mariana and Fede were one of our planned couples for the new season. Fede leaves a great void in our team. His memory and passion will continue to inspire us always. Rest in peace.”

From model to Latin pop star

Born Federico Dorcazberro in Mar del Plata, Argentina, Dorcaz moved to Spain with his family at 13. He began his career as a model, walking runways for Giorgio Armani and Dolce & Gabbana, before transitioning to Latin pop music.

His popular tracks included “No Eres Tú” and “Cara Bonita”, and his debut album Instinto was released in October 2024. Dorcaz’s music consistently charted in Mexico’s top radio hits, marking him as a rising star in the Latin music scene.

Earlier this year, Dorcaz told Rolling Stone Australia, “I want to be more than just a musician. I want to show people that you can build something amazing from nothing and inspire others to chase their dreams.”

Investigation underway

Authorities are reviewing surveillance footage from the area and conducting an ongoing investigation into the shooting. While police suspect a robbery attempt, they have yet to confirm the exact motive or identify the suspects.