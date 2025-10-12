/Inside Diane Keaton’s love life: Why she chose single motherhood over marriage

Hollywood is mourning the loss of Academy Award-winning actress and fashion icon Diane Keaton, who passed away at the age of 79 in California. Best known for her roles in Annie Hall and The Godfather trilogy, Keaton left behind not only a legendary film career but also a deeply personal story of independence, self-discovery, and motherhood on her own terms.

While fans have long been curious about her romantic life, and many still search for “Diane Keaton’s husband,” the truth is that Keaton never married. Despite several high-profile relationships throughout her life, the actress proudly embraced singlehood and raised two children as a single mother.

Has Diane Keaton ever been married?

No. The Oscar-winning star remained unmarried throughout her life. Although her on-screen chemistry with actors like Al Pacino and Woody Allen often sparked rumours, Keaton herself confirmed in multiple interviews that she never walked down the aisle.

Her decision was shaped by her views on independence and her admiration for her mother. In a 2021 interview with Interview Magazine, Keaton explained, “I feel like my mother chose family over her dreams. She was the best mother, but I think she’s the reason I didn’t get married. I didn’t want to give up my independence.”

Diane Keaton’s famous relationships

Over the years, Diane Keaton has been linked to several Hollywood icons, each relationship adding a new chapter to her fascinating personal life. She began dating Woody Allen in the early 1970s after working together on several films, including Annie Hall. Their connection, both professional and personal, lasted for decades, even after their romance ended.

Keaton also shared a well-known on-and-off relationship with her The Godfather co-star Al Pacino, which became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about romances. She once admitted to giving Pacino an ultimatum to marry her or part ways, and ultimately, they chose separate paths.

During the making of Reds (1981), Keaton briefly dated Warren Beatty, whom she described as “brilliant and complex.” In the early 2000s, rumours circulated about a short-lived romance between Keaton and Keanu Reeves after they starred together in Something’s Gotta Give.

Although neither confirmed it, Keaton once joked to Oprah, “I’m going to marry him. He likes an older woman.”

Despite her intriguing romantic history, marriage never appealed to Keaton. In a 2019 interview with InStyle, she candidly shared, “I haven’t been on a date in, I would say, 35 years. No dates. I’ve had a lot of independence, and nobody’s telling me what to do.”

Diane Keaton’s children: Dexter and Duke

Though she never married, Diane Keaton found fulfillment in motherhood. She adopted two children, Dexter and Duke, in her 50s, raising them as a single parent.

Dexter Keaton White

Born on December 15, 1995, Dexter was adopted by Keaton in 1996. She married her longtime partner, Jordan White, in June 2021. Keaton proudly attended the wedding wearing her signature white pantsuit and wide-brimmed hat.

Dexter often shares affectionate tributes to her mother on social media, once writing, “I’m so thankful to have been adopted by such a strong, beautiful, and talented woman. I couldn’t thank you enough for everything you’ve done for me.”

Duke Keaton

Keaton adopted her son, Duke, in 2001. Born on February 8, 2000, Duke has shown interest in music, fashion, and photography. He describes himself as “an American creative talent and public figure emerging from Hollywood legacy.” Despite being the son of a film legend, he has mostly stayed out of the limelight.

In 2022, Keaton celebrated his birthday on Instagram, sharing childhood photos and writing, “HAPPY BIRTHDAY DUKE!!!”

Why Diane Keaton chose single motherhood

In a 2008 Ladies’ Home Journal interview, Keaton reflected on her late-life decision to become a mother, “Motherhood wasn’t an urge I couldn’t resist; it was more like a thought I’d been thinking for a very long time. So I plunged in.”

She admitted she once hoped to be in a “strong and substantive relationship” before having kids, but later decided to do it on her own. “That never happened for me, and that prolonged my indecisiveness,” she explained.

Despite challenges, Keaton often described motherhood as her greatest joy. “They have no interest in what I do, which I think is very healthy. We live a relatively normal, well, sort of normal life,” she told People in 2007.

