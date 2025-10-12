LOGIN
Who was Diane Keaton? ‘The Godfather’ and ‘Annie Hall’ star dead at 79

Published: Oct 12, 2025, 04:01 IST | Updated: Oct 12, 2025, 04:03 IST

Her range stretched beyond comedy, from playing Kay in The Godfather trilogy to the romantic Something’s Gotta Give (2003). She earned four Oscar nominations, proving her versatility across genres and decades.

1. Hollywood Mourns a Legend

Diane Keaton, the Oscar-winning actress and style icon, passed away at 79. Her death was confirmed by producer Dori Rath. Paramedics responded to a medical emergency at her Los Angeles home before she was taken to hospital, though the cause remains undisclosed.

2. The Actress Who Redefined Comedy

Keaton’s breakthrough came with Annie Hall (1977), which earned her an Academy Award. Her natural comic timing and effortless authenticity made her one of the most distinctive voices in American cinema.

3. From The Godfather to Something’s Gotta Give

Her range stretched beyond comedy, from playing Kay in The Godfather trilogy to the romantic Something’s Gotta Give (2003). She earned four Oscar nominations, proving her versatility across genres and decades.

4. A Fashion Rebel Who Never Followed the Rules

Keaton’s wardrobe of wide-brimmed hats, vests, and trousers challenged Hollywood’s beauty standards. Her gender-fluid fashion became a cultural statement that inspired generations of designers and fans alike.

5. The Woman Behind the Roles

Born Diane Hall in 1946, she took her mother’s maiden name, Keaton, as her stage surname. Early on, she refused to conform, famously declining to perform nude in the Broadway musical Hair, setting the tone for her unapologetic independence.

6. Later Years and Motherhood

Keaton adopted two children in her 50s, Dexter and Duke and often said motherhood gave her life “a new kind of worry and wonder.” Even in her later years, she continued acting, producing, and directing, including Book Club and The Family Stone.

7. A Life of Wit, Warmth, and Wonder

Known for her self-deprecating humour and curiosity, Keaton once said: “At this age, everything seems more astonishing. There’s a magical aspect to just being on this planet.” Her wit and humanity remain etched in Hollywood history.

