/Did you know these celebrities battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis? How the stars manage chronic pain

Golden Globe-winning actress Kathleen Turner, known for hits like Body Heat and Crimes of Passion, was diagnosed with RA in 1992, just shy of her 40th birthday. Doctors predicted she might eventually require a wheelchair, but Turner refused to give in. After 12 surgeries over 12 years, she credits Pilates twice a week with keeping her active and preserving her career. Turner has become an advocate for RA awareness, encouraging others to explore treatment options and manage the disease without giving up on life.