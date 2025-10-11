/Did you know these celebrities battle with Rheumatoid Arthritis? How the stars manage chronic pain

These celebrities show that life with RA is challenging but manageable with proper treatment, exercise, and lifestyle adjustments.
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the immune system mistakenly attacks the body’s joints, causing swelling, pain, and inflammation. While it affects millions worldwide, RA doesn’t discriminate; even celebrities face its challenges. Here’s a look at famous personalities who have openly shared their journeys with RA and how they continue to thrive despite the condition.
Golden Globe-winning actress Kathleen Turner, known for hits like Body Heat and Crimes of Passion, was diagnosed with RA in 1992, just shy of her 40th birthday. Doctors predicted she might eventually require a wheelchair, but Turner refused to give in. After 12 surgeries over 12 years, she credits Pilates twice a week with keeping her active and preserving her career. Turner has become an advocate for RA awareness, encouraging others to explore treatment options and manage the disease without giving up on life.
Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim first noticed sharp pains in her hands, which she used constantly as a sign language interpreter. Eight months of uncertainty led to a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis. Initially shocked, Manheim quickly embraced treatment and lifestyle adjustments. Today, she manages her symptoms and continues her acting career, sharing her story to emphasize the importance of early diagnosis and proper medical care for RA sufferers.
Megan Park, best known for The Secret Life of the American Teenager, lived with RA for a decade before going public with her diagnosis. She experienced joint swelling, severe pain, and limitations in daily activities. By sharing her journey, Park hopes to encourage others with RA to seek help and know they are not alone.
Hollywood legend James Coburn, star of The Magnificent Seven and Hell Is for Heroes, faced debilitating joint pain at the height of his career. Before modern RA treatments were widely available, Coburn turned to alternative therapies to manage his symptoms. These approaches allowed him to return to acting and continue performing until his passing in 2002, proving that perseverance and innovative care can make life with RA manageable.
Known for her role as Janice Soprano in The Sopranos, Aida Turturro was diagnosed with RA at age 12. Her early experience with the disease taught her the importance of proper medical care. Today, she manages RA alongside diabetes with lifestyle adjustments like yoga and healthy eating, continuing her acting career, and advocating for awareness of autoimmune conditions.
Oscar-winning actress Tatum O’Neal, famous for Paper Moon, was diagnosed with RA later in life. She has openly discussed her treatment, which includes medications and managing side effects on her lungs. O’Neal emphasizes the importance of a reliable support system and resilience, showing that RA doesn’t have to define one’s life or ambitions.
NFL legend Terry Bradshaw, diagnosed with RA in his later years, uses his platform to raise awareness about the disease. He worked with the American College of Rheumatology’s Simple Tasks campaign, advocating for early diagnosis and proper treatment. Bradshaw demonstrates that RA can affect anyone, at any age, and that effective management allows individuals to remain active and engaged in their passions.
Comedy icon Lucille Ball reportedly experienced RA or a related arthritis condition in her teens, which temporarily impacted her mobility. Despite early health challenges, Ball went on to star in I Love Lucy, showcasing her resilience.
Tennis champion Caroline Wozniacki, former world No. 1, revealed she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis in 2018. The condition caused extreme joint pain and stiffness, making daily activities like brushing her hair or getting out of bed challenging. Despite the diagnosis, Wozniacki adjusted her training and playing schedule, focusing on managing her RA while maintaining her athletic career.