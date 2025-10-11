/Selena Gomez's motherhood dreams: Is she planning to start a family with Benny Blanco?

Selena Gomez wants to be a mommy? We're not, the Disney star has expressed her wish on her Instagram. Gomez's wish comes a few weeks after she tied the knot with rapper and music producer Benny Blanco.

Gomez has always been very vocal about her feelings, and her wish to be a parent one day comes after a major finale twist of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place's season 2 finale. - Spoiler alert - In the American comedy show, Selena's character, Alex Russo, is the mother of teenage wizard Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown).

Selena Gomez' motherhood dreams

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In an emotional farewell to the show Wizards Beyond Waverly Place sequel series on Oct 9, the actress shared a clip on her Instagram stories that made several people say "aww." The 33-year-old star shared a moment from the show when her character Russo was revealed as a mother. Sharing the emotional clip, the star wrote, ‘’Alex Russo is a mommy. Hopefully one day that’ll be me.”

Although this is not the first time she has shared her feelings about starting a family. Speaking to life coach and social media influencer Jay Shetty, she shared her feelings about becoming a mother.

“I don’t know what will happen, obviously, but I love children. I love making [children] laugh, they're just so sweet. So absolutely, when that day comes, I’m so excited for it,” she shared.

Talking about her dream of being a mother, she told Vanity Fair, that she had planned to have children by the age of 35.

''I thought it would happen the way it happens for everyone. [But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. It made me really thankful for the other outlets for people who are dying to be moms. I’m one of those people. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she shared.