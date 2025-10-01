/Decoding Selena Gomez's wedding wardrobe: A pristine white and floral masterpiece

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are married. For the low-key wedding, the Disney actress chose all the white dresses, each showcasing elegance and sophistication. Here we have curated all the looks from Gomez's wedding that you can't miss.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially married, and the world couldn’t be happier for them. The couple tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in California on Saturday, September 27.
Gomez announced the news on Instagram with a series of pictures and clips, captioned simply: ''9/27/25''
The photos showed Mr. and Mrs. Blanco embracing each other, radiating happiness and love. One especially sweet shot captured the couple sharing a kiss, smiling as they celebrated their new beginning.
For the vows, the Disney princess chose a custom silk lace dress adorned with special embroidery featuring the couple’s initials and wedding date, a deep touch that made the moment even more meaningful.
The 33-year-old multi-hyphenate stunned in three custom Ralph Lauren gowns. For the ceremony, Gomez wore a halter-style pristine white gown with delicate floral detailing and an open back. The description of the dress reads,'' Gomez wore a double-faced silk satin wedding dress, featuring cascading hand-draped panels and a halter neckline.''
Selena later shared more pictures from the reception, including a heartwarming photo of her and Benny kissing on the dance floor during their first dance. For the reception, she wore an elegant hand-pleated silk gown that perfectly captured the joy of the night.