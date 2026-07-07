/BrahMos expansion, Astra imports and Sabang project collaboration to be announced during PM Modi's Indonesia visit

India and Indonesia are set to expand their defence partnership significantly, with Indonesia planning to bolster its inventory of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and acquire Indian Astra air-to-air missiles, officials and sources familiar with the discussions have told WION.

The BrahMos, a joint India-Russia venture known for its supersonic speed and precision strike capabilities, has drawn major global interest following its demonstrated performance during operation Sindoor, India's counter terror operation in Pakistan. India is expected to provide support, including additional batteries and related systems, as Jakarta seeks to enhance its maritime deterrence.

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In a further boost to bilateral military cooperation, Indonesia has decided to import India's Astra beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles. Sources attribute this move to the proven success of India's air power, particularly in operation Sindoor where advanced missile systems showcased high effectiveness. The Astra deal shows the growing confidence in Indian defence technology among Southeast Asian partners.

A key pillar of the partnership is the joint development of Sabang port in Indonesia's Aceh province. Overlooking the northern entrance to the Strait of Malacca, one of the world's busiest shipping chokepoints, Sabang lies roughly 100 miles (about 160 km) from India's ambitious Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project. The collaboration is seen as a way to improve connectivity, trade, and strategic presence in the Indo-Pacific.