/'People come and go': Italy breaks silence on Trump's 'restraining order' post about Meloni

The tussle between US President Donald Trump and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has expanded after Trump shared a digitally altered image on his Truth Social platform showing Meloni looking at him admiringly, with a caption stating: “Restraining Order Needed." Italy has criticised Trump but has hinted that these posts would not effect the US-Italy relations. Trump made the comments just ahead of NATO Summit in Ankara.
Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said to Sky TG24, “People come and go but relations must endure." Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also sought to reassure the public, stating he was “sure that transatlantic relations go well beyond individual comments." Meloni is yet to comment on the issue.
Meloni says ‘I am not American today’
Meloni rejected the claims made by Trump and described it as entirely “made up.” accused the US president of launching "constant, unprovoked... senseless" attacks and insisted that her standing with Italian voters had nothing to do with her relationship with Trump. Meloni also said, "In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.". Later, she also said: "I am not anti-American today; I was not kneeling yesterday. I am a person who believes that the West is stronger united, who believes that Italy is stronger in a united West, and has worked and continues to work for this. After that, however, solid relationships are also based on frankness, and I am a frank person," Meloni said while speaking about Italy-US relations to an Italian news agency Adnkronos.
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Also Read: Kicking the hornet's nest? Trump's bizarre 'Restraining Order Needed' post with a photo of Meloni
What Trump said after G7?
Trump and Meloni had multiple interactions at the June 2026 G7 summit in France. After the summit, speaking exclusively in a phone interview with Italian broadcaster La7, Trump said that Meloni "begged me to take a photo with her. She wanted a photo with me so badly. I might not have done it, but I felt sorry for her." He asked the correspondent: “How is your Prime Minister? How is she?” When asked to further comment on the conversation he had with Meloni on the sidelines of the Evian summit, Trump added, “She's probably happy I spoke to her. I wasn't obliged to speak to her.” Trump slammed Europeans in the same conversation and said that they got everything wrong on energy and everything wrong on immigration, adding that if they do not solve these problems, Europe will never be the same. He described immigration and energy as a “disaster."