/'People come and go': Italy breaks silence on Trump's 'restraining order' post about Meloni

The tussle between US President Donald Trump and Italian PM Giorgia Meloni has expanded after Trump shared a digitally altered image on his Truth Social platform showing Meloni looking at him admiringly, with a caption stating: “Restraining Order Needed." Italy has criticised Trump but has hinted that these posts would not effect the US-Italy relations. Trump made the comments just ahead of NATO Summit in Ankara.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto said to Sky TG24, “People come and go but relations must endure." Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani also sought to reassure the public, stating he was “sure that transatlantic relations go well beyond individual comments." Meloni is yet to comment on the issue.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Meloni says ‘I am not American today’

Meloni rejected the claims made by Trump and described it as entirely “made up.” accused the US president of launching "constant, unprovoked... senseless" attacks and insisted that her standing with Italian voters had nothing to do with her relationship with Trump. Meloni also said, "In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours.". Later, she also said: "I am not anti-American today; I was not kneeling yesterday. I am a person who believes that the West is stronger united, who believes that Italy is stronger in a united West, and has worked and continues to work for this. After that, however, solid relationships are also based on frankness, and I am a frank person," Meloni said while speaking about Italy-US relations to an Italian news agency Adnkronos.

What Trump said after G7?