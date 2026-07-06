/Kicking the hornet's nest? Trump posts bizarre 'Restraining order needed' post with a photo of Meloni

US President Donald Trump renewed his feud with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after posting a bizarre photo on Truth Social on Sunday night. The image is from the G7 Summit and shows Meloni looking at Trump, with the words "Restraining order needed" written on top. It is not clear what he was trying to imply, although it is possible that his latest post will escalate tensions between him and Meloni. Soon after the G7 Summit was over, Trump claimed that Meloni "begged" him for a photo. In response, Meloni posted a video slamming Trump for making the absurd claim.

The US President said she practically pleaded for the photo, and that he didn't have to take it but agreed because he "felt sorry for her". He claimed Melon was suffering from poor ratings and wanted to stage the photo to improve them. Meloni lashed out and said, "Neither I nor Italy ever beg." She said Trump's claims were "completely fabricated" and "senseless". She expressed shock that Trump was treating his allies worse than his adversaries.

Trump did not stop at this and doubled down on his claim. He wrote on Truth Social that Meloni asked "over and over" for the photo. Meloni hit back and mocked Trump for being obsessed with her poll numbers. "In any case, my popularity is none of your concern. I suggest you focus on yours," she said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Trump and Meloni feud