/‘Would take all necessary measures to secure share under Indus Waters Treaty’: Pakistan

Pakistan’s top military leadership on Monday (July 6) said it would take “all necessary measures” to secure what it described as the country’s “rightful share” of water under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), months after India suspended the decades-old agreement following the Pahalgam terror attack.

The commitment was made during the 276th Corps Commanders’ Conference, chaired by Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir. In a statement, the Pakistan Army said the forum had expressed its “resolute commitment to undertake all measures necessary to ensure availability of Pakistan’s rightful share of water as per the directives of the Government and inspirations of the people of Pakistan”, according to PTI.

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The military leadership also reaffirmed the guidance issued by Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC) on April 24, 2025.

India suspended the 1960 Indus Water Treaty after the April 22, 2025, terror attack in Pahalgam as part of a series of punitive measures against Pakistan. The treaty had governed the sharing and use of the Indus River system and its tributaries between the two countries for more than six decades.

The NSC, in its April 24 meeting, had declared that any attempt to stop or divert Pakistan’s water share would be treated as “an act of war”.

According to the army’s statement, the conference also reviewed the prevailing security environment and expressed satisfaction with the operational preparedness, professionalism and combat readiness of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

The forum raised “serious concerns” over what it described as the continued use of territory under the control of the Afghan Taliban by militant groups to launch attacks inside Pakistan.