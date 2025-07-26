/Longest-ranged strikes: ‌Ukraine carries drone attack on Russian oil refinery in Siberia

Ukraine on Monday (July 6) hit Russian oil refinery, in the western Siberian region of Omsk. It is being termed as one of the longest-ranged Ukrainian strikes ‌since the beginning of the war, Kyiv's military said on Monday. Russian authorities too confirmed the strike by Ukrainian military.

The oil refinery located around 2,700 km (1,700 miles) ⁠from Ukrainian-held territory and close to Russia's border with Kazakhstan caught fire after the strike.

“An impact with subsequent fire was recorded on the territory [of the refinery]. The extent of the damage is being verified,” said Ukraine’s General Staff in a statement on Facebook.

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“This is the last of the 11 largest gasoline producers in Russia that have been hit," he further

wrote.

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Vitaly Khotsenko, ​governor of the Omsk region confirmed the strike on the oil refinery ​and said that Russian air defences had destroyed most of the drones involved in the attack.

It was not immediately clear how much damage the refinery had ‌sustained but no casualties were reported from the attack site.

For the first time the Omsk region has come under a Ukrainian drone attack since the 2022 invasion. According to news agency Reuters, the refinery processed around 23 million metric tons, or 460,000 barrels, of oil daily last year.

Ukraine has carried out series of attacks against Russian oil refineries, causing occasion fuel ​shortages across the country's ​11 time ⁠zones.