/NATO member nations ranked by troop size and defence strength

When people talk about the largest militaries in NATO, it is often understood in terms of active-duty personnel but that is not the full reality. More than the number of personnel a country deploys is the power of defense spending, technology, logistics, intelligence, training, air and naval power, nuclear deterrence, and readiness that it is capable of.

NATO nations that deploy highest number of military personnel

United States with about 1.3 million troops is NATO's dominant force. Turkey is second in the list with close to 355,000 troops strategically located between Europe and Asia. Poland is third with roughly 200,000 troops followed by France ( 2,00000), United Kingdom (1,85000), Germany (1,80000), Italy (1,6500), Greece (1,43000), Spain (1,15000) and Romania with about 65,000 troops.

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Military strength vs troop numbers

Some NATO member countries despite having larger number of troop are not ranked very high as they lack behind in defense spending, technology, logistics and various other military capabilities.

Some NATO members that rank exceptionally high in overall military capabilities are United States for its mammoth defence spending (highest in the world) aircraft carriers and advanced intelligence capabilities, followed by France (independent nuclear deterrent, aircraft carrier, and experienced expeditionary forces), United Kingdom, Germany and Turkey.

If ranked by troop size, the top NATO militaries are:

United States followed by Turkey, Poland, France, United Kingdom and Germany (similar in size).

NATO's combined military power