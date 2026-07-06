/Who is attending the NATO Summit 2026? Check complete list of leaders and invited countries

The NATO Summit 2026 will be held held in Ankara, capital of Turkey from 7–8 July 2026. Leaders of all 32 NATO member states, along with invited partner countries and senior officials from the European Union and NATO are expected to take part in the summit. This will be the second time that Turkey would be hosting the summit. In 2004, a summit was hosted in Istanbul, which was attended by leaders from 26 Allies.

Who are the attendees?

United States President Donald Trump, Mark Carney of Canada, Keir Starmer of United Kingdom, Emmanuel Macron of France, Friedrich Merz of Germany, Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Pedro Sánchez of Spain and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey are going to take part in the summit.

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Other guests to be attending the NATO summit would be heads of government or state of the remaining NATO allies: Albania, Croatia, Czech Republic, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Sweden.

Senior NATO officials including Secretary General Mark Rutte will be among the attendees.

Who are the invited guest nations?

Key invited guest nations include Australia, Japan, New Zealand, and the Republic of Korea (South Korea). Ukraine holds a special invited status, with allies formally recognising its irreversible path to full membership.

Agenda of the Summit

The main agenda of the Summit is to help in NATO's long-term defense spending targets, expand defense industrial production and procurement and provide continued military and financial support for Ukraine.

NATO's partnerships with Indo-Pacific countries and security issues involving Russia, the Middle East, and transatlantic burden-sharing will also be top on agenda of the leaders at the NATO Summit.