/Who is Benny Blanco? Know all about Selena Gomez's husband's net worth and real estate empire

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially husband and wife. The couple said their I dos on September 27 and even shared dreamy wedding pictures as a surprise to their fans who were eagerly waiting for the happy news. Selena Gomez is one of the renowned singers who has achieved global fame. Benny Blanco, on the other hand, is a celebrated music producer and has amassed millions of dollars in net worth from his hit songs and real estate portfolio. Let's delve into knowing more details.

Financial portfolio of Selena Gomez's husband Benny Blanco

According to the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Benny Blanco's net worth is $50 million. Reportedly, the outlet had reported in 2019 that Blanco sold 93 songs from his catalogue to Hipnosis Songs Fund Limited. The exact amount has not been disclosed, but the sales were in the $40-50 million range.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As per the report, after selling the records, he even purchased a mansion in Los Angeles, which is worth $9.2 million. In addition, according to the outlet, he paid $3.445 million for an NYC condo in 2011 and later listed it for sale for $3.995 million. In 2015, the music producer bought a home in West Hollywood for $2.13 million and a house in Malibu in 2018 for $4.4 million.

Reportedly, Benny Blanco also purchased another home in West Hollywood in 2019, worth $2.34 million, and a mansion in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles in 2020, worth $9.2 million.

All about Benny Blanco

Benny Blanco is an American record producer and songwriter. Reportedly, he was initially mentored by Dr Luke, who signed him to his production company Kasz Money Productions. Blanco was thereafter credited on various productions with Luke from 2008 to the mid-2010s.

He has produced or co-written songs for Ed Sheeran, BTS, Eminem, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Katy Perry, Maroon 5, Christina Aguilera, Kesha, Britney Spears, Rihanna, Sia, The Weeknd, Kanye West, Avicii, Adam Lambert, Charlie Puth, Keith Urban, OneRepublic, Wiz Khalifa, J Balvin, Ariana Grande, Kali Uchis, Juice Wrld, and SZA, among others.