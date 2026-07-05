/'Brought America to its knees': Indian pandit's anti-US speech goes viral as he attends Khamenei's funeral in Iran

Former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei's funeral ceremony is taking place in Tehran and he will be buried on July 9, approximately four months after he was killed in US-Israeli strike on Feb 28. Many from India are attending the event on the invitation of the Iranian government. Among them is Pandit Vijay Kumar Sharma, from Uttar Pradesh’ Prayagraj, whose Quds Day speech has gone viral on the internet. In the speech, he is heard slamming the US and praising Iran for its strength.

The video has ignited debate on internet, specially among Indians, who are arguing if downright support to Iran is necessary or if Indians should have a balanced approach. In the speech, Sharma is heard saying: “They are the ones who never feared America…We must thank Iran because for years we were waiting, the world was waiting for someone to show US its place. Iran brought US to its knees.” He then hailed Iranians for their courage. “Hussainiyat means standing with the oppressed and Ayatollah Khamenei always stood for ”oppressed and the poor.”

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Who all attended?

Several people from India attended Khamenei's funeral and paid last respect ot the slain leader in Tehran in different batches. A delegation comprising of Congress leader and former External Affairs Minister Salman Khurshid, Member of Parliament, Pawan Khera, former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti and President of Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-e-Sharie Shian, Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al Safavi was the first one to pay their tributes on July 3. Latre on July 4, Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita and Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain attended the funeral ceremony and paid their respects on behalf of the government and the people of India. Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian had invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the funeral.