/Iran issues stark warning to UK, France over Strait of Hormuz military plan

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi, has warned France and the United Kingdom over their joint declaration about deploying military forces or warships in the strategic Strait of Hormuz. He said that the strategic waterway is not a theatre for displaying the military prowess of “extra-regional powers”.

“As a responsible power and the guarantor of the strait’s security, Iran warns against any military movement in this sensitive waterway. The security of the Strait of Hormuz belongs to the coastal states; crisis-makers will be responsible for the consequences of their adventurism; this warning is serious,” said the Iranian official in a statement on the platform X.

His reaction was in response to a joint statement by the President of the French Republic and the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom dated July 4, 2026. The statement claimed that the Strait of Hormuz was a vital artery for the global economy. They professed that restoring traffic in the vital waterway was of global concern. They suggested that they “stand ready to deploy the wider Multinational Military Mission to support freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.” The joint statement also noted that the Sultanate of Oman had agreed to collaborate with them.

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Questions emerge over Oman's position

Iran is observing a multi-day-long funeral of the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from July 3 to July 9. It has warned the US and Israel against any misadventure during that period. The state has enforced total airspace closures over Tehran and extensive central traffic bans. A fragile US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) brokered by Pakistani mediation exists, which was supposed to open the vital waterway. But it remains highly restricted and in an unstable position. The vital waterway is shared by both Iran and Oman. Oman has previously proposed a voluntary fees framework along with Iran; now, the UK and France are suggesting that Oman has agreed to collaborate with them to restore freedom, highlighting a contradiction in the Sultanate's position.