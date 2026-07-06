/Aamir Khan, Gauri Spratt make first appearance together after intimate wedding | Watch

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married in an intimate ceremony on Sunday at the actor's Mumbai residence in the presence of close family and friends. A day after the ceremony, the newlyweds made their first public appearance as husband and wife and were spotted outside his home while seeing off the guests who had attended the wedding.

Aamir-Gauri's first appearance after the wedding

Though it was a brief appearance, the visuals went viral on social media. In the clips, the actor can be seen wearing a printed kurta, and Gauri kept it casual with a T-shirt paired with joggers. But what caught the attention of the netizens was the sparkling ring on her left hand.

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Also Read: Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence

Aamir-Gauri's intimate wedding

The couple had a small wedding on July 5, and as per reports, the marriage was officially registered at the actor's residence after the couple completed the legal formalities.

Soon after the ceremony was over, glimpses of the wedding began surfacing on social media, with many congratulating the newlyweds.

In the first official photo, Aamir and Gauri can be seen signing the marriage register in the presence of their family members.

Viral moments from the wedding

One of the most talked about moment from the wedding was when the couple exchanged vows before family and close friends. In a video shared by Lekha Washington, actor Imran Khan's partner, Gauri can be heard saying, "I, Gauri Spratt, take Aamir Khan, my protector, my shelter, as my lawful husband."

As she completed the vows, Aamir gently held her hand and kissed it, leading to emotional reactions from those present.

As per reports, around 150 invitees attended the wedding, including relatives and close friends. Among those present were Aamir's children, Junaid, Ira and Azad, as well as Gauri's son.

In another viral clip, shared by former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan, the couple can be seen enjoying their first dance as husband and wife. The actor also warmly hugged Gauri as the attendees cheered for the couple.