/Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Ira Khan, Junaid Khan attend dad's wedding amid heavy Mumbai rains | Watch

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt got married on Sunday in a private ceremony at the actor's Mumbai house in the presence of close family and friends. While the city saw relentless monsoon showers, the celebrations continued as planned, with guests arriving to join the couple on their special day.

Ira Khan and Junaid Khan attend dad Aamir's wedding

Among the attendees were Aamir's children, Ira Khan and Junaid Khan, who were seen reaching the venue separately as rain lashed the city.

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Several videos from outside the house went viral on social media that show Junaid Khan arriving in a car dressed in a maroon kurta-pyjama before quickly heading inside the venue.

Also Read: Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence

Meanwhile, Ira Khan also reached the wedding venue accompanied by her husband, Nupur Shikhare, and another family member. She was seen dressed in an elegant ivory outfit.

Other guests at Aamir-Gauri's wedding

Other film personalities who attended the intimate ceremony were filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker and his wife Sunita Gowariker, and former cricketer Irfan Pathan. Mukesh Ambani, comedian Vir Das and actor Elli AvrRam were also spotted entering the residence. Earlier, Aamir's sister had also been clicked arriving at the residence before the wedding festivities began.

About Aamir and Gauri's relationship

The couple had known each other for over two decades after meeting in Bengaluru around 25 years ago. However, they lost touch and later reconnected in 2023 and gradually grew close. The two dated for nearly 18 months before making their relationship public around Aamir's 60th birthday.



During an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he had shared, "To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn’t be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it."

The actor also highlighted, "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was."