/Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt in a private ceremony at his Mumbai residence; first photo out

Aamir Khan is now officially married to his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in a private civil wedding held at his residence in Mumbai. The couple went for a low-key ceremony, which was attended only by close friends and family.

Aamir Khan marries Gauri Spratt

As per reports, the marriage was officially registered at Aamir's Bandra home, where the couple signed the official documents in an intimate ceremony. It is said that the registration took place around midday, with family members by their side as they completed the legal formalities.

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A photo from the wedding has surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the newlyweds surrounded by family and friends.

Earlier, glimpses from the preparations were also shared by paparazzi pages, in which workers were seen making arrangements amid the persistent monsoon showers across Mumbai. The actor's Pali Hill residence was also decorated with glowing lights ahead of the wedding.

As per reports, around 150 invitees attended the wedding, including relatives and close friends. Among those present were Aamir's children, Junaid, Ira and Azad, as well as Gauri's son.