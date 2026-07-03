/Wedding bells for Aamir Khan! Lagaan actor confirms July 5 wedding with Gauri Spratt

Aamir Khan has finally come forward and confirmed his wedding to long-time partner Gauri Spratt, putting months of speculation to rest. The couple are all set to tie the knot on July 5. While fans anticipated Khan to opt for lavish celebration, the Lagaan actor disclosed the location of the wedding and stated it will be a homely affair.

Aamir Khan confirms his wedding

Aamir Khan is all set to embark on a new phase of his life by marrying his lady love, Gauri Spratt, on July 5. On Thursday, Aamir spoke to the media at the screening of Rajkumar Hirani’s series Pritam and Pedro, sharing that the wedding will be held at his home and will be an intimate ceremony. Khan was accompanied by his son, Junaid Khan.

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Speaking about his big day, Aamir shared, “Shaadi hai 5 July ko. Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Bahut hi choti shaadi hai. Bahut hi khaas din hai 5 tarikh hamare liye. Dono families hai aur kuch khaas dost hai." (The wedding is on July 5th. We're having it at home. It's a very small wedding. The 5th is a very special day for us. We have both families and some special friends)

Requesting the media to bless him and Spratt, Khan continued, "Ghar pe hi kar rahe hai. Aap sabhi ki dua chahiye bas ki hum khush rahe aur prathana karenge ki achha safar rahe. Bahut hi gharelu hai." (We're doing it at home. We need your blessings to keep us happy and pray for a smooth journey. It's very homely)

The buzz originally picked up around early June 2026, when media reports stated that the couple are planning to marry.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt love story

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt first met nearly 25 years ago. While their initial meeting is believed to have been a casual one, fate had other plans for them. In early 2024, the two began dating and gradually grew closer. Since then, Aamir has often dropped hints about their relationship, from introducing Spratt to the media and fans at public events to jokingly remarking that he is already married to her. The couple currently lives together in their new Mumbai home.