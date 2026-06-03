/Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt to tie the knot in July? A look at their relationship timeline

Marriage rumours surrounding Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have sparked buzz online. From keeping their relationship private to introducing their love to the world, here's a look at the couple's relationship timeline.
Aamir Khan is making rounds online with the report stating that he's set to marry his long-standing beau, Gauri Spratt, in July 2026. However, as the official confirmation is yet to come, here we take a look at their relationship timeline.
Aamir and Gauri met for the first time 25 years ago. It was just a casual crossover when they bumped into each other. But destiny had some other plans for them, which they were not aware of when they first crossed each other's paths.
Years after meeting for the first time, Khan and Spratt reportedly began dating in early 2024. It is believed that the rumoured couple met in Bengaluru through the actor’s cousin sister, Nuzhat Khan, who introduced them to each other.
Ahead of his 60th birthday, Aamir officially introduced his lady love, Gauri Spratt, to the public and media during a meet-and-greet event.
“Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half,” he shared.
Aamir Khan has never shied away from showing his love life to the world. In one of his interviews, he made a revelation about his relationship. He stated, "I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her." The comment captured the attention and showcased the romantic expression of Khan to Spratt.
In late 2025, Aamir Khan moved in with his partner, Gauri Spratt, into a new home in Mumbai, which is not very far from where the rest of the actor’s family lives.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the actor shared that the shift happened right in the middle of the production of his recent movie Happy Patel, starring Vir Das.
Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and fashion professional. She is a mother of one named Quinn from her previous marriage.