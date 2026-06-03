/'I’m already married to her': Aamir Khan’s sweet confession about Gauri Spratt

Wedding bells for Aamir Khan may be ringing soon. As per multiple reports, the Lagaan actor is going to marry his long-standing partner, Gauri Spratt, in July. As the couple is set to take their relationship to the next level, Khan has never been shy about talking about his partner. Months before the rumours of his wedding began, the actor answered the question, saying he has already married to his partner.

Aamir Khan on his future marriage plans

After making his relationship official, Khan never shied away from showing off his lady love to the world. During a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Khan was asked about his future marriage plans with Spratt. In response to the question, the actor shared, "Gauri and I are really serious about each other, and we are in a very committed space. And we are, you know, we are partners. We are together."

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He went on to share his thoughts on marriage. "Marriage is something, I mean, in my heart, I'm already married to her. So whether we formalise it or not is something that, you know, I will decide as we go along," he stated.

Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding rumours

On June 3, several marriage rumours surrounding Khan and Spratt began circulating on social media. It is believed that the couple will tie the knot in a private ceremony on July 5, in the presence of their close friends and family members.

Aamir Khan with Gauri Spratt Photograph: (X)

A source close to the actor told India Today, “They are both in a secure place and just wanted to celebrate their bond. They have already begun preparations for the wedding, which will be an intimate event attended by family and close friends.”

About Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship timeline

Reportedly, Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt met 25 years ago and began dating in 2024. After attending several events as a rumoured couple, Khan made the relationship official in March 2025 during the celebration of his 60th birthday. During a meet-and-greet event, the actor introduced his lady love to the media and the world, and since then, he has not stopped flaunting her in his talks.

The couple has recently moved in together in a new apartment in Mumbai, which is not very far from where the rest of the actor’s family lives.

Aamir Khan's past marriages