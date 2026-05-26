/As Fanaa completes 20 years, Kajol shares memories from Poland shoot: 'Wore thin salwar kameez at -27°C'

Released 20 years ago on May 26, Fanaa is among the iconic films of all time. Led by Aamir Khan and Kajol, it was one of the biggest hits of the year due to its music, emotional storyline, and performances. Now, Kajol has revisited memories from the film, revealing details of the demanding shoot schedule in Poland.

Kajol recalls filming Fanaa

Looking back at the shoot, Kajol remembered battling extreme weather during the filming of songs and scenes alongside Aamir Khan. Sharing throwback pictures on Instagram, she said, "20 years to Fanaa.. my daughter was 2 and a half years old and I was ——— but what I remember most was Poland in all its glory.. -27 degrees Celsius, beautiful forests and sleds used on sidewalks .. ! And off course the fact that I wore a thin salwar kameez while most everyone else was dressed in goose down.. what a blast from the past!"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Kajol played the role of Zooni Ali Beg, a visually impaired Kashmiri woman in the film. She falls in love with Rehan, played by Aamir Khan, and the story later takes a darker turn when Rehan’s hidden identity is revealed.

Over the years, Kajol has often spoken about the film. She had earlier revealed that one of the songs filmed in Poland was eventually discarded and recreated in Mumbai despite the efforts by the Fanaa team.

Recalling the difficult shoot, Kajol had previously said, "Poland was -27 degrees centigrade on the first day of shoot and I was wearing a thin chiffon salwar kameez on a frozen lake with the wind chill factor aside. Aamir Khan on the other hand had bought himself a nice thick jacket from the local market just for the shoot. So his face did not have the natural pain that was there on my frozen face."

About Fanaa