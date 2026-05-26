/'People completely misunderstood': Chunky Panday defends Ananya Pandey's Bharatanatyam fusion dance in Chand Mera Dil

Following the heavy criticism Ananya Pandey faced over the Bharatanatyam fusion sequence in her latest film Chand Mera Dil, the actor's father Chunky Panday has come out in her support. The chatter began after a clip from the movie went viral on social media, drawing attention from classical dancers as well as netizens.

Why is Ananya Pandey getting trolled?

The viral clip features Ananya’s character performing a routine that combines Bharatanatyam-inspired movements with contemporary styles such as hip-hop and locking. While some called out the choreography and presentation of the sequence, others argued that the performance misrepresented the traditional dance form.

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Chunky Pandey reacts

Responding to the criticism, Chunky said the sequence was being judged without understanding its context. "I think people completely misunderstood it. It was never meant to be pure Bharatanatyam. It was a fusion performance, the kind of experimental dance you often see college students perform at social or cultural events," he told ETimes. "People assumed it was traditional Bharatanatyam and started judging it from that lens. But pure Bharatanatyam requires years and years of rigorous training, almost 20 years of discipline and precision."

Chunky also emphasised the technical complexity of the classical dance form while defending the approach adopted in the film, saying, "It’s extremely technical and structured, almost robotic in its movements and expressions. This is a fusion of futuristic, advanced dance forms with elements of traditional dance. It’s a creative blend, not a classical recital. I would request people to watch the film and understand the context before reacting."

About Chand Mera Dil