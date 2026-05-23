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  • /Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Lalwani's romantic drama mints THIS much on Friday

Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Lalwani's romantic drama mints THIS much on Friday

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 23, 2026, 12:45 IST | Updated: May 23, 2026, 12:45 IST
Chand Mera Dil box office collection day 1: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Lalwani's romantic drama mints THIS much on Friday

Chand Mera Dil box office Photograph: (X)

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Despite a significant buzz before its release, Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani's Chand Mera Dil saw a modest opening at the box office. Directed by Vivek Soni, the romantic drama is backed by Dharma Productions.

Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, has finally been released in theatres on May 22 after months of delays. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film saw significant buzz before its release; however, it opened at the box office with modest numbers.

Chand Mera Dil box office collection Day 1

Backed by Dharma Productions, the film collected around Rs 2.90 crore net in India on Day 1, as per Sacnilk. Chand Mera Dil's India gross collection is said to be approximately Rs 3.39 crore.

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According to reports, the film was screened widely across 4,944 shows nationwide. However, theatre occupancy remained relatively low throughout most parts of the day, with the overall Hindi occupancy at 17.31 percent.

The morning shows reportedly began on a weak note with 6.62 percent occupancy, while afternoon and evening screenings saw slight improvement. Night shows performed comparatively better, recording nearly 23.31 percent occupancy.

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The romantic drama faced competition at the box office from Pati Patni Aur Woh Do as well as the Hollywood release Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu.

WION review of the film

The WION review of the film reads, "Like any relationship with its ups and downs, this movie also goes through highs and lows. In some parts, you will love the actors and their performances. In others, you will roll your eyes and might want to skip ahead. But overall, Chand Mera Dil works for its performances and execution. With music by Sachin-Jigar and lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the soundtrack never overpowers the film; it runs parallel to the story and adds a layer to it. Chand Mera Dil is a love drama that you can choose if you’re in the mood for a low-stakes, casual evening out."

About Chand Mera Dil

The film follows Chandni and Aarav, two college students in Hyderabad, whose relationship takes a turn after an unexpected pregnancy. The cast also features Aastha Singh, Pratham Rathod, Aashish Dubey, Ankur Poddar, and Elvis Jose in key roles. This film marks the first collaboration between Ananya Panday and Lakshya.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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