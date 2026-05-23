/Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai reunites with 'best friend' Eva Longoria, shares a heartwarming moment

The queen of Cannes, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, is back on the global red carpet. After keeping her fans and the paparazzi waiting for so long, the actress finally made her appearance in a striking blue outfit. The Devdas star walked the red carpet with her best friend, Eva Longoria, who made a heartwarming remark that captured everyone’s attention on the internet.

Eva Longoria shares a warm moment with her best friend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After creating a buzz on the internet for skipping the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Rai reclaimed her throne in a jaw-dropping blue gown. The moment she stepped onto the red carpet, the paparazzi couldn’t contain their excitement and began shouting her name.

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Eva Longoria, stunned in a white gown with a striking, shell-inspired sculptural bodice embellished with shimmering details, was overjoyed to spot her long-time friend Aishwarya Rai at the global event. As the Overboard actor moved forward, she happily referred to Aishwarya Rai as her best friend, saying, “That’s my best friend. She’s here. We have arrived.”

As she walked up to the stage where the Ponniyin Selvan actress was waiting, Longoria made another remark that fans found iconic. She said, “Cannes can start now,” which made Aishwarya Rai burst into laughter, and the two greeted each other warmly, sharing a cheerful conversation. The moment drew attention online, with fans celebrating their affectionate exchange.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai stuns in blue sculpted gown in her first appearance at Cannes 2026

Aishwarya Rai's Cannes 2026 look

Aishwarya Rai walked on the red carpet in a sculpted blue gown with a mermaid finish. The outfit was designed by Amit Aggarwal, who made his Cannes debut this year. She completed her look with a sheer dupatta, a common couture piece for Indian beauties, a neckpiece, and rings.

She greeted everyone at the festival with a traditional Indian gesture, saying “namaste” and blowing kisses. After multiple rumours that Rai would not attend this year’s Cannes, the actress truly left a lasting impression.

Eva Longoria's Cannes 2026 look

For over 20 years, Eva Longoria has served as a brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. Delivering a striking appearance year after year, the actress stepped out in a dramatic white gown adorned with sparkling crystal embellishments and a fan-like bodice resembling a seashell. The actress delivered no shortage of unforgettable fashion moments.

Eva Longoria's Cannes 2026 look Photograph: (AFP)

Aishwarya Rai walked the red carpet with her little one