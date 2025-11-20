/The Queen of Cannes returns! Aishwarya Rai jet-sets to film festival with daughter Aaradhya amid absence rumours

It’s finally happening! After days of speculation on whether Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would keep her annual date with the Cannes Film Festival, we can now safely say that Ash will indeed attend the gala. On Thursday night, Aishwarya Rai was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aradhya Bachchan heading to Cannes. Her appearance came amid rumours of her absence from this year’s festival.

Dressed in an all-black outfit, Aishwarya smiled at paparazzi and also posed for a picture with a young fan before entering the airport, with daughter Aaradhya.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2026

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For Indians, Cannes Film Festival is synonymous to Aishwarya Rai who is one of the most recognised faces at the festival each year. Every year, fans eagerly wait for Aishwarya to strike magic on red carpet with her elegance, looks, charm and style.

Rumours of her skipping the event came when the official sponsor of the festival, L'Oreal Paris, shared photos from its campaign featuring ambassadors, including Alia Bhatt, but did not share Aishwarya’s image, who has had a long association with the brand. Worried fans quickly noticed Aishwarya’s absence, sparking outrage.

The brand’s Instagram post fuelled speculation, with many wondering whether she would attend the festival this year. While the brand replied with a cryptic post, somewhat confirming her presence this year, fans were still very curious about Aishwarya’s appearance.

Guess the airport sighting can be taken as a confirmation that the Queen will walk the red carpet of the prestigious festival after all. Aishwarya will be part of the Cannes closing ceremony on May 23.

Aishwarya - The Cannes veteran