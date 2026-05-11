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‘Where is Aishwarya Rai?’: Fans question beauty brand about star's Cannes 2026 appearance

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: May 11, 2026, 21:33 IST | Updated: May 11, 2026, 21:36 IST
‘Where is Aishwarya Rai?’: Fans question beauty brand about star's Cannes 2026 appearance

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival 2025 Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan not attending the Cannes Film Festival 2026? A reel shared by the beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the official sponsor of the festival, has left many fans confused about the actress's attendance at the event this year. 

For many Indians, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is synonymous with the Cannes Film Festival. The actress has been a regular name at the prestigious film festival for decades. Ash has been attending the film festival as a global brand ambassador of beauty brand L'Oreal Paris since 2004. Naturally, fans are eagerly waiting to see her slay on the red carpet yet again this year. But a video shared by the brand on social media has left everyone confused and concerned about Ash’s appearance at the festival this year.

The said video was posted on Sunday on the brand’s official Instagram page, and featured the Martinez hotel in Cannes. Posters of female actors from across the globe, who are associated with the brand, were unfurled from atop the terrace. Indian film star Alia Bhatt was also one among them. However, Aishwarya is nowhere to be seen.

Also read: Alia Bhatt gives boss-lady vibe as she arrives for Cannes 2026

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Check out the video:

Fans react

Fans of Aishwarya spotted her missing and got curious. One wrote, “@lorealparis Everyone in the comments are asking for @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb where is her poster? New faces may come but you Cant Replace the OG Aishwarya Even you know her Worth!” Another wrote, “@lorealparis Where is Aishwarya's poster?” One more comment read, “Where is Queen of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb What happened @lorealparis did you forget the way she raised your brand in India.”

The brand has not commented on this as of now.

Also read: India’s glam at Cannes: From Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt, who’s attending this year?

Reports have claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be attending the festival this year as well, along with a host of other stars from India, which includes Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others. It remains to be seen whether Ash appears as the face of the beauty brand this year as well or in some other capacity.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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