/India at Cannes 2026: Films set to shine on global stage- Shadow of the Moonless Nights, Amma Ariyan and more

The Punjabi film is grabbing headlines as a significant entry at Cannes Film Festival. The film will star Ammy Virk, Himmat Sandhu and Roopi Gill in lead roles and is centred on a devoted nurse whose peaceful life is shattered when she is falsely implicated in a major incident. Following this, she uses her isolation as an opportunity to help struggling families. Directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, this film will be represented at the prestigious film festival before its general release on May 29. Actors Ammy Virk and Roopi Gill are scheduled to attend the festival to represent the film, with Virk making his red carpet debut.