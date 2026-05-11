/Alia Bhatt arrives at Cannes Film Festival 2026 in style, gives boss-lady vibe in a monochrome outfit

Alia Bhatt is heading back to Cannes. After making a stunning debut at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, the Bollywood star will be back in this year’s edition of the festival. The actress will reportedly walked the red carpet and attend the inaugural ceremony at 2026 Cannes Film Festival on May 12.

Fans would remember that Alia had impressed one and all with her style at Cannes 2025, including a much-talked-about Gucci saree-inspired ensemble. She also wowed audiences in an elegant custom Giorgio Armani Privé gown that highlighted her understated yet sophisticated style.

Alia’s Cannes 2025 wardrobe became one of the biggest fashion highlights of the festival last year, with most fashion watchers giving a thumbs up to all her look. Considering her looks were so well received last year, expectations are high this year as well, with fans hoping that Alia would raise the style bar this as well.

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This marks Alia Bhatt’s second consecutive appearance at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, as the global brand ambassador from India for L’Oréal Paris.

On Monday, Alia was seen at the Mumbai airport in wee hours, jetting off to Cannes. Hours later, the actress was seen at Cannes, arriving surrounded by security. For her travel, she chose a monochrome Carolina Herrera outfit in blue and accessories her look Gucci round-frame sunglasses, and aManolo Blahnik bag. The outfit was chic, elegant yet comfortable, and gave Alia boss-lady vibes.