/India’s glam at Cannes: From Aishwarya Rai to Alia Bhatt, who’s attending this year?

The 79th Cannes Film Festival is only a few days away, and it's one of the biggest star gatherings of the year. From India, several celebrities are expected to make a glamorous appearance. Scroll to check the list.
The 79th Cannes Film Festival is slated to be held this month, with Bollywood faces bracing themselves to make fashion statements on the red carpet. Cannes Film Festival will be organised from May 12 to 23, 2026, at the French Riviera. On this note, here’s looking at Bollywood celebrities who’re set to grace the film festival.
Fashion icon Aishwarya Rai Bachchan never misses the festival and is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival once again. Each time the actress has made an appearance at Cannes, she has defined ‘iconic’, and her fans are eager to see her do it again!
Alia Bhatt, who made a splash last year in a Gucci saree-inspired outfit, a Giorgio Armani Prive gown and more, is expected to set hearts fluttering all over again this year
Aditi Rao Hydari, who is an L’Oréal ambassador, is set to return to the Cannes Film Festival this year after serving one of the most talked-about looks at the event last year with her iconic sindoor appearance. Known for effortlessly blending global couture with traditional elegance, all eyes are on the actress’ Cannes lookbook this year.
Tara Sutaria, who has frequently turned heads for her fashion-forward looks, is all set to make her Cannes debut this year ahead of the release of her upcoming film, Toxic.
Karan Johar, who recently made some serious waves at the Met Gala, is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes as well. Considering that the filmmaker redefined maximalist fashion at the Met Gala, fashionistas are curious to see his style game at the French Riviera. However, the director is back in Mumbai for now.
This year, Jacqueline Fernandez is all set to return to Cannes to represent India on one of the world’s biggest platforms for cinema and fashion. From fittings to finalising couture selections, the actress is deeply curating her look for the red carpet.
Singer and actor Ammy Virk is set to be making his debut at the Cannes Film Festival. It is being said that he will be attending the screening of his Punjabi film, Chardikala, alongwith Roopinder Kaur Gill.