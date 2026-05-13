/From sarees to butterfly-inspired gowns: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most iconic Cannes looks of all time

Rai went with Cinderella-inspired couture. At one of her arrivals at the festival, she donned a red off-the-shoulder gown. It featured a corseted bodice and a dramatic, multi-layered ruffled skirt.

At another outing, she was seen in an astonishing couture piece featuring a plunging neckline, a corseted waist, and a massive, voluminous skirt adorned with delicate silver embroidery.