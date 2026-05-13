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From sarees to butterfly-inspired gowns: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most iconic Cannes looks of all time

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 13, 2026, 18:45 IST | Updated: May 13, 2026, 18:45 IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is known for her long-standing association with the Cannes Film Festival. While her arrival at this year’s festival is yet to be confirmed, we revisit some of her most iconic red-carpet appearances from previous years at the film festival.

Aishwarya Rai's best Cannes looks of all time
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai's best Cannes looks of all time

Aishwarya Rai has been gracing the Cannes Film Festival red carpet for nearly two decades. While it is yet to be confirmed whether the actress will attend Cannes 2026, here is a look back at some of her most memorable appearances from previous years.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2025
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2025

Last year, in 2025, Aishwarya Rai stunned on the red carpet in an all-white saree ensemble designed by Manish Malhotra. The look quickly became one of the most talked-about moments on the red carpet, with many praising how the actress showcased Indian heritage on the global stage. She even sported red vermillion on her forehead, which is a symbol of married Hindu women.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2024
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2024

The former Miss World wore a dramatic custom gown by the Indian designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock. The dress featured a black and white corseted gown, highlighting voluminous white puff sleeves and a long sweeping train. The dress was adorned with blooming gold flowers.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2023
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2023

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s 2023 Cannes Film Festival red-carpet outfit was one of the most praised pieces of couture. She made global headlines with an avant-garde silver hooded gown designed by Sophie Couture, which featured an oversized black bow at the front and a lightweight aluminium-and-crystal finish, along with a long sweeping train.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2022
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2022

The Devdas actress turned heads in a black off-the-shoulder gown by Dolce & Gabbana. The voluminous ensemble captures more attention for its dramatic, colourful 3D floral appliqués that are attached across the sleeve and the flowy skirt.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2019
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2019

The star was spotted in a custom multi-layered white gown. It features ruffles and a matching faux-fur scarf. The dramatic, huge, feathered cape and elegant diamond jewellery looked fairytale-like.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2018
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2018

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's famously notable look includes the 2018 Cannes Film Festival ensemble, where she was seen in a dramatic, butterfly-inspired gown. It featured a glittering, modern Cinderella-style gown and a massive 20-foot train that highlights impressive patterns.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2017
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2017

Rai went with Cinderella-inspired couture. At one of her arrivals at the festival, she donned a red off-the-shoulder gown. It featured a corseted bodice and a dramatic, multi-layered ruffled skirt.

At another outing, she was seen in an astonishing couture piece featuring a plunging neckline, a corseted waist, and a massive, voluminous skirt adorned with delicate silver embroidery.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2002
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(Photograph: AFP)

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes Film Festival in 2002

Sanjay Leela Bhansali for the premiere of their film Devdas. Aishwarya's yellow saree look, which she paired with gold jewellery, was one of her most iconic red carpet appearances over the years.

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