/'She never misses...’: Is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attending Cannes 2026? Brand breaks silence

For Indians, when we talk about the Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the first name that comes to mind. This year, when French beauty label L’Oréal Paris dropped the posters of its brand ambassadors at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, the one person who was missing was the actress, and this led many to ask: Where is she?

Her missing picture, and Alia Bhatt seemingly taking her space, led many to wonder if she was skipping this year’s event. The film festival started on May 12, and fans have been constantly worried. But now, all the confusion has been cleared.

Is Aishwarya Rai attending the Cannes Film Festival or not?

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Is Aishwarya Rai attending the Cannes Film Festival or not? Aishwarya was appointed the global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris back in 2003, when it was a dream for any Indian actress. Since then, she has been continuously attending the event and making bold fashion statements.

Also read: Best fashion moments at Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt to Demi Moore

After she was missing from the posters, fans began questioning her absence. Recently, L’Oréal Paris shared photos on its Instagram account showing the hotel as it welcomed its brand ambassadors from across the world.

Commenting on Aishwarya's absence, one user wrote,''Where's the mother of Cannes #AishwaryaRaiBachchan,”

''Without Aishwarya Rai? Are you serious? They used Aishwarya as a muse and have now left her . Everything is going wrong with this brand nowadays.we are praying this brand will be collapse soon!'' another user commented.

Still of a Instagram post Photograph: (IG)

Responding to one of the comments, the official account of L’Oreal Paris responded, “Year after year, Cannes after Cannes, she never misses.”

With this comment, one thing that has now become sure is that she will be there at the Cannes. But when, there is no information on this. Generally, the Devdas actress walks the red carpet after the third or fourth day of the festival. So for now, her fans have to wait.

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Rai has been a constant at Cannes since 2004. From elaborate gowns to beautiful dresses, and even sarees on two occasions, she has always delivered. Last year, her look blended traditional and modern styles as she draped herself in a classic handwoven kadwa Banarasi saree paired with an ethereal cape-styled dupatta. In addition, her styling, which included red sindoor gracing her parted hair, made a powerful statement.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes