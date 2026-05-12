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Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt blends Indian heritage with global glamour in stunning strapless gown

Shomini Sen
Edited By Shomini Sen
Published: May 12, 2026, 23:38 IST | Updated: May 12, 2026, 23:46 IST
Cannes Film Festival 2026: Alia Bhatt blends Indian heritage with global glamour in stunning strapless gown

Alia Bhatt at Cannes Film Festival 2026

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Dupatta meets bustier gown! Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance on the opening night of Cannes Film Festival 2026 dressed in a pech strapless gown and a dupatta-inspired drape. The actress looked stunning as she posed for the cameras on the red carpet. 

She came, she twirled, and she won hearts. Alia Bhatt looked stunning in a peach bustier gown as she walked the red carpet for the inaugural event of the Cannes Film Festival 2026 on Tuesday. The actress, who is a brand ambassador of beauty brand L’Oreal Paris- the official sponsor of the event- ensured all eyes were on her as she sashayed down the red carpet, briefly stopping to pose for the cameras.

Alia Bhatt's Red Carpet Look At Cannes 2026

For her big red carpet moment, Alia stepped out in a peach strapless gown with a curved neckline. The outfit had a matching stole and Alia wore matching jewellery and kept her hair loose. The out has been designed by Tamara Ralph.

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The strapless gown featured a structured corset-style bodice that perfectly accentuated her figure, as she twirled the dupatta-inspired drape around while posing. The dupatta-stole gave a Indian touch to her western outfit.

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia accessorised with a statement gemstone necklace and matching earrings.

Her First Look At Cannes 2026

Before hitting the red carpet on Tuesday evening, Alia had already made heads turn in a stunning summery gown by designer Yash Patil which was hand painted by Basuri Choksi.

According to the press release, "It was inspired by the iconic silhouettes of the 1950s, featuring a structured bodice with angular cups, a drop waist, and a voluminous skirt layered with ombre-dyed silk organza and tulle. The look seamlessly blends vintage couture with modern elegance."

"Hand-painted by Basuri Chokshi (@basuri) as an ode to the French Riviera, the artwork captures its dreamy landscapes, lavender fields, and timeless romance, transforming the ensemble into a wearable piece of art," the statement read.

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Shomini Sen

Shomini Sen

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Shomini Sen

Shomini has written on entertainment and lifestyle for most of her career. Having watched innumerable Bollywood potboilers of the 1990s, writing for cinema came as an easy option t...Read More

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