/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Why are major studios missing the gala? Festival director responds

Cannes Film Festival 2026 has been in discussion not for its films or celebrity guests but for the lack of star power or big-ticket Hollywood films in this year’s festival. For years a Cannes premiere for a film was considered as the prefect platform to share the first glimpse of a new film. However, this year most major studios have stayed away from the gala, which has led to people talking. The issue was addressed by the Cannes film festival director Thierry Fremaux during a press conference on Tuesday.

The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival begins today. It will run through May 23.

“I hope the studio films come back,” said Cannes film festival director Thierry Fremaux when asked about the absence of major premieres.

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“Each studio, producer, and author has their own strategy,” he added, suggesting release-date changes and evolving marketing plans are influencing decisions more than ever.

Over the years, Hollywood’s relationship with Cannes has undergone changes. Once considered an ideal platform to launch, premiere films, makers have retracted from the festival in post Covid years. Several expensive studio films premiered at the festival only to receive mixed reviews and underwhelming box office results later, reported Deadline. Big-ticket studio films such as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Elemental and Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga were among the films that did not perform well.

Responding to this observation, Fremaux said that Cannes has delivered huge success stories for studios too. Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick became a USD 1.5 billion global hit after premiering at the festival, while Elvis turned Austin Butler into an awards-season star.

This year, despite the absence of majour tentpole premieres, Hollywood will be present at the festival.

Universal Pictures proposed a Fast & Furious 25th anniversary midnight screening featuring cast appearances. Fremaux described this as “a wonderful idea”. The event arrives just as Vin Diesel announced four new TV series connected to the popular action franchise.

Fremaux also pushed back against claims that American cinema is absent from Cannes altogether. He highlighted films from James Gray, Ira Sachs and Steven Soderbergh as part of this year's lineup.