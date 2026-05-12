/Cannes Film Festival 2026: Anshuman Jha’s Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business set for exclusive screening Marché du Film Market

Actor-director Anshuman Jha’s film Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is set for an exclusive market screening at the Marché du Film, Cannes, as it gears up for international distribution ahead of its official World Premiere later this year. The film is being championed by the German production company Webfilmland Productions & is one of the few Asian Action Films at Cannes. It is the sequel to Lakadbaggha, which was released in 2023.

Jha's sophomore directorial was positioned as the world’s first animal-lover vigilante. Now, the film franchise hopes to draw attention from leading global distributors and studios, including players such as Toho, Kino, and The Jokers Films, as they gather to preview one of India’s most unconventional action properties.

About Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business

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Set against the backdrop of Indonesia, Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business is described as one of the most raw hand-to-hand action spectacles to emerge from India, pushing the genre's boundaries with a grounded, visceral approach to combat choreography and storytelling.

The film marks a significant milestone as the first official India–Indonesia co-production, bringing together a dynamic pan-Asian cast led by Sunny Pang (Headshot, Havoc), Dan Chupong (Ong-Bak), alongside Adil Hussain (Life of Pi), Sarah-Jane Dias (Angry Indian Goddesses), and Anshuman Jha (LSD, Chauranga).

Adding to its growing international momentum, Jennifer Pengal of Webfilmland Productions, who has come on board as partners for German distribution, shared: “We first discovered Lakadbaggha at the Stuttgart Film Festival in 2023, where it won the Vision Award, and we’ve been tracking the franchise ever since. The global landscape doesn’t have an animal-lover vigilante—and India hasn’t produced an international martial arts star in this space. This film delivers both.

Anshuman Jha brings a rare quality—there’s a Bruce Lee-like intent, authenticity, and raw presence to his performance. What makes this film truly stand out is that the action isn’t just spectacle—it has purpose. It gives a voice to the voiceless.

This feels like a step forward for Asian martial arts cinema. It’s not just action—it’s action with a soul. And we believe it will resonate strongly with both action audiences and animal lovers across Europe.”

Beyond its high-octane action, the film carries a powerful environmental core, spotlighting the plight of the critically endangered Yaki Monkey. Once numbering close to 50,000 in 1990, the species has dwindled to fewer than 5,000 by 2025 due to illegal wildlife trade and habitat destruction. By embedding this urgent crisis within a mainstream action narrative, the film positions itself as a first-of-its-kind cinematic effort merging genre entertainment with real-world environmental advocacy.

Speaking on the film’s market debut, Anshuman Jha shared, “Lakadbaggha 1 was rooted in my love for dogs; Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business widens that lens to all animals. Animals are going extinct because humanity is going extinct. We wanted to elevate the action—not just in intensity, but in meaning. Because beyond the fights lies the question of what you stand for. Marché du Film gives us the platform to bring this story to global audiences who value cinema that engages both the heart and the mind.” ”

Backed by First Ray Films, the project continues the banner’s commitment to high-concept, original storytelling with global appeal, combining genre innovation with socially relevant themes.