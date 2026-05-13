/Cannes 2026: Urvashi Rautela’s red carpet look sparks mixed reactions, internet says 'Looks like a Halloween costume'

Urvashi Rautela once again graced the red carpet at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 12. This marks her fifth consecutive appearance at the prestigious event. While earlier rumours suggested that she might skip this year's festival, the actor appeared in an elaborate silver couture ensemble at the opening ceremony.

Urvashi Rautela turns heads at Cannes 2026

The 2026 edition of Cannes is being held along the French Riviera, and Rautela was among the Indian attendees who sparked conversation online for her bold fashion choice. She showcased her signature maximalist aesthetic at the event with a shimmering custom creation by Vietnamese label JoliPoli Couture.

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The actor's gown had a sheer silhouette layered with silver embellishments and crystals. Her outfit was designed with a sculpted corset-inspired bodice and also included dramatic cape sleeves.

Additionally, she completed her look with a maang tikka-inspired headpiece, oversized earrings, a sparkling bracelet, and an embellished clutch.

Rautela expressed pride in representing India

While speaking to Brut at the event, she said, "Whenever I represent my country, I’m no more Urvashi, I’m India… I’m wearing this very beautiful designer from Vietnam called JoliPoli, and it’s my pleasure to represent my country India at the opening ceremony of the Cannes Film Festival 2026. It’s my fifth year in a row. I feel very proud, and I’ve always represented my country in the best possible manner… Today is going to be truly special."

She first attended Cannes in 2022 during the 75th edition of the festival.

Outfit draws mixed reactions

While many praised her look for embracing a fearless and dramatic red carpet identity, others criticised her styling choices. Praising her, one user said, "Miss universe for a reason," while another wrote, "Every day every time new look." Reacting to her makeup, one user commented, "Who is doing her makeup these days. They are overdoing it. Nothing about her face looks natural with that amount of makeup." "Cannes turning into another Metgala?, another wrote. "She could have slayed without that hideous hairstyle and makeup. She should stop doing this," said one user.