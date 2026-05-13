/Cannes Film Festival 2026 day 1: Peter Jackson honoured, Alia Bhatt stuns in peach

The Cannes Film Festival is here, and so are the stars, though only a few from Hollywood. During the packed ceremony, The Lord of the Rings creator Peter Jackson was honoured, along with Jane Fonda, actress Demi Moore and others. Scroll to have a look at what happened on Day 1.
The 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival has kicked off in signature, fashionable style, though with slightly less Hollywood star power this year. During the opening ceremony, Peter Jackson, the man behind The Lord of the Rings, was honoured with the Palme d’Or.
Here are the highlights from Day 1
The jury walked the red carpet of the iconic festival as they arrived for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film "La Venus electrique" (The Electric Kiss).
In the picture are: US actor Elijah Wood, Chinese actress Gong Li, US actress Jane Fonda, South Korean director, screenwriter and producer Park Chan-wook, US actress and producer Demi Moore, French-Malian actress and master of Ceremony Eye Haidara, Ivorian actor Isaach De Bankole and Irish-Ethiopian actress and producer Ruth Negga pose on stage.
Cannes opened with a French period romance that many on social media called funny and charming. Set in the 1920s, the romantic comedy premiered before a star-studded audience, with the film’s cast and crew in attendance. French actor Pio Marmai, French actress Anais Demoustier, French film director and screenwriter Pierre Salvadori, and French director Gilles Lellouche arrive for the Opening Ceremony, posing on the red carpet.
Jane Fonda looked glamorous in a shimmery black dress paired with a necklace that was hard to ignore. She took the stage and shared powerful words about cinema.
“I believe that cinema has always been an act of resistance, because we tell stories and stories are what make a civilization” she said. “Stories that bring empathy to the marginalized, stories that allow us to feel across difference. Stories that let us see that there is an alternative future that is possible.”
New Zealand director Peter Jackson was honoured Honorary Palme d'Or on stage during the Opening Ceremony at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes