/Alia Bhatt meets F1 star Carlos Sainz Jr at Cannes 2026; fans react to the unexpected crossover | Watch

Alia Bhatt has turned heads at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 with her glamorous looks, and fans can't stop talking about her. But another moment of the actress from the prestigious annual cinema event has taken over the internet, where she meets Carlos Sainz Jr. The crossover between Bollywood and Formula One has become a hot topic of conversation after the two were seen chatting at a glamorous Cannes gathering.

Alia Bhatt meets Carlos Sainz Jr.

Several visuals from the event have surfaced online in which Carlos Sainz Jr. can be seen dressed in a sharp black tuxedo while meeting with a star-studded crowd that included Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, alongside Alia.

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In one of the clips, the Bollywood actor, who is dressed in a fitted pink couture gown, greets the racing star with a kiss before the two engage in a lively conversation. In another visual, the two were seen posing together alongside other guests at the event.

Fans reactions

The duo's interaction went viral within no time and netizens flooded social media with reactions. One user wrote, "carlos and alia having full blown conversations honestly no part of me could have seen this coming." While another said, "CARLOS NEXT TO ALIA BHATT????? THIS IS SO BIG FOR THE DESI GIRLIES." "ALIA BHATT AND CARLOS SAINZ CROSSOVER OMGGG I LOVE MY LIFEEE," read another comment. "wait what alia & carlos sainz!!! they look kinda cute!!," said one user. "carlos sainz meeting alia bhatt was NOT on my 2026 bingo card what is this crossover even," one fan wrote on X.

Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026

The actor attended Cannes as a global ambassador for a beauty brand and has once again made a striking fashion statement on the red carpet. She wore a dramatic Tamara Ralph couture creation that showcased vintage Hollywood glamour with modern styling. Her look featured a sculpted corset silhouette, a plunging neckline, a sweeping train, and a flowing chiffon scarf.

She accessorised the outfit with luxurious jewellery pieces, including “The Golconda Ros” by Amrapali Jewels, and earrings and rings from Chopard.