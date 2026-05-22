/They thought she wasn't coming! Aishwarya Rai reclaims her Cannes throne in a jaw-dropping blue gown

It’s a moment that fans have been eagerly waiting for. Aishwarya Rai made her much-awaited appearance at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 red carpet on Friday night and left everyone awestruck in an elaborate sculpted blue gown. Aishwarya’s appearance at Cannes 2026 has been speculated for long, and many even wondered if the actress would skip the event after her poster was not included in L’Oreal’s branding at Hotel Martinez at the beginning of the festival.

However, the star put all rumours and speculations to rest on Thursday night as she flew out of Mumbai airport with daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Aishwarya Rai’s much-awaited first look at Cannes 2026

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Aishwarya Rai walked on the red carpet in a sculpted blue gown with a mermaid finish. The outfit was designed by Amit Aggarwal, who made his Cannes debut this year. She completed her look with a sheen dupatta/stole- a common accessory for Indian beauties at Cannes this year.

According to the press release, Amit Aggarwal designed Luminara, a couture creation centred around the idea of light in motion, for this year's appearance. The piece explores light not simply as illumination, but as energy, movement, and force; translated through sculptural construction and engineered craftsmanship.

"Aishwarya has always approached Cannes with a strong sense of individuality and evolution. With Luminara, Mohit and I wanted to create something that felt less like a garment and more like an energy field around her. The piece explores the idea of light as strength, movement, and transformation; while honouring the extraordinary radiance she has carried through decades on the global stage," said the designer in a statement.

Aishwarya completed her look with loose curls and red lips. Diamond-studded jewellery adorned with striking blue stones elevated the ensemble.