/Karan Johar stuns at Met Gala 2026 debut in Raja Ravi Varma-inspired outfit

Marking a historic moment at this year's Met Gala, Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar finally made his debut in a custom-made outfit which is inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma. Karan Johar shared details about his look and also expressed his happiness for being part of one of the biggest fashion events.

Karan Johar on making his debut at Met Gala 2026

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan Johar shared a post writing a lengthy note and explained the details about the Met Gala outfit. Alongside the series of pictures of him in a Raja Ravi Varma-inspired outfit, he wrote in the caption, "Framed In Eternity". Inspired by the art of Raja Ravi Varma. Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I’ve always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings. And who better than my oldest partner in crime & fashion to help me bring this to life other than Manish Malhotra."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"To bring our Indian culture to the global stage with the vision of couture and gratitude woven together is an art form in itself which he has mastered. You made me feel like a canvas for your art, thank you!" he concluded.