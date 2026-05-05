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Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra reveals the story behind his iconic red carpet look

Nikita Toppo
Edited By Nikita Toppo
Published: May 05, 2026, 05:40 IST | Updated: May 05, 2026, 05:40 IST
Met Gala 2026: Manish Malhotra reveals the story behind his iconic red carpet look

Manish Malhotra at Met Gala 2026 Photograph: (AFP)

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This year, Manish Malhotra honoured craftsmanship, memory, and the artisans with his red carpet look at the Met Gala 2026. The ace Indian designer revealed about his look on Instagram.

Indian designer Manish Malhotra made a striking appearance at the Met Gala 2026. This is his second consecutive year at the fashion's biggest night, and he went one step ahead to honour craftsmanship, memory, and the people behind his creations.

Manish Malhotra takes inspiration from Mumbai

Malhotra debuted at the gala in 2025 and has once again brought Indian artistry to the global stage. Taking to Instagram, he revealed that his look drew inspiration from Mumbai and the artisans who have been an important part of his journey.

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He wore a classic black bandhgala, layered with a dramatic cape on the red carpet. The intricately designed cape, which took over 960 hours to complete, was crafted by more than 50 artisans based in Mumbai and Delhi. The ace designer completed his look with signature brooch and collar pins from his high jewellery line.

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Manish Malhotra explains his look

Taking to his Instagram, Malhotra wrote, "For my appearance at the Met Gala, I wanted to create something deeply personal- a reflection of Mumbai, the city that has shaped my journey, my cinema, and my sense of design, along with the atelier that brings my vision to life every day- my work family. There is nothing like a classic Indian bandhgala- here layered with an architectural cape, brought to life over 960 hours by more than 50 artisans across Mumbai and Delhi. For me, this is more than a garment- it is a story of craft, memory, and collaboration."

The cape featured a rich blend of traditional Indian embroidery techniques. "Dori, zardozi, chikankari, and kasab embroidery come together as a narrative. Woven into the piece are the names and signatures of the artisans themselves- a tribute to every hand and every moment that shaped it. Intricate hand-embroidery serves as a reference to Mumbai's cinematic landmarks, while three-dimensional sculptural elements celebrate the artisans of his atelier who crafted the piece. This look is both a celebration and a reminder - of where we come from, and how Indian craftsmanship continues to find its place on a global stage," he further added.

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo

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Nikita Toppo

Nikita Toppo is an entertainment and lifestyle writer with a knack for spotting trends and weaving them into research-driven stories. When she isn’t writing, she’s usually binging ...Read More

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