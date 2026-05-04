/Met Gala 2026: Why Priyanka Chopra is skipping fashion’s biggest night

The countdown for the Met Gala 2026 has begun. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the event is said to be one of the most anticipated nights in the world of fashion. But this year, Priyanka Chopra will not walk down the red carpet due to prior engagements.

Known for her striking red carpet moments over the years, the actress's absence is likely to leave fans disappointed.

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Like the previous years, the Met Gala 2026 will take place on the first Monday of May, and marks the inauguration of the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. The event is celebrated for its bold and high-fashion appearances, and this year's theme is "Fashion Is Art."

Priyanka Chopra to skip Met Gala 2026

As per sources, the actor’s absence is because of her professional commitments rather than earlier speculation about filming schedules. "Priyanka Chopra is unable to attend the Met Gala this year as she is currently in the middle of a global press tour for the promotions of the upcoming season of Citadel, which releases on May 6, followed immediately by her travel to Los Angeles for the Gold House Gala, where she will be honoured with the Global Vanguard Award for the second consecutive year," a source said.

Earlier reports had suggested that the actor might skip the gala due to filming commitments for Varanasi. However, after the latest inputs, the rumours have been cleared.

A noticeable absence on the red carpet

Over the years, Priyanka Chopra has built a reputation for delivering some of the Met Gala’s most memorable fashion statements, including her dramatic debut trench coat gown and avant-garde couture.

"The Met Gala has witnessed some of its most iconic, internet-breaking moments through Priyanka Chopra she has long been its undeniable Queen Bee, delivering looks that have set the tone for the night and redefined the conversation year after year. She will absolutely be missed on those steps this year," the source added.

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