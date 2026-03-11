/Priyanka Chopra opens up about raising daughter Malti Marie away from cameras: 'A person once followed her'

Priyanka Chopra often shares glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas on social media but mostly avoids revealing her face in photographs. This is because the actress and her husband, Nick Jonas, prefer keeping Malti away from the public eye. Recently, the actress shared why the couple keeps it that way.

Chopra on the privacy of her daughter

During her appearance on Amanda Hirsch's Not Skinny But Not Fat, the actress explained that they have become careful about protecting their daughter's privacy as she grows older. "As she's growing older, we've started to also kind of just deflect a little bit. She moves around a lot, (so we) let her have as much anonymity as she can," Chopra said.

The actress also shared that while being the child of famous parents will always attract attention, the couple wants to ensure she still gets the chance to experience a normal life and not grow up feeling afraid of people. "It is her normal, and people will be curious about her, and I never want her to be fearful of that or judgy or skeptical of the humans that she meets because there are good people in the world, and I've had wonderful experiences with friends like that," she added. "It's okay for her to be aware of it, but to have a sense of choice, I think will be important."

Security measures to protect her daughter

Priyanka Chopra also spoke about why she chose to travel with security. Recalling an incident, she revealed that a person once followed her daughter home from school while recording her. "When we have security out and about, it's just ... to not be recorded without consent because a lot of that happens... I've always been of the opinion that I kind of chose a public life... (When) it comes to children, that's ... terrain we are all learning in the last like 10 to 20 years what that is gonna be like in the next 10 years, 15 years for them," the actress explained. "So I think a little bit of grace is required for everyone, but also certain awareness of safety and what that means."

