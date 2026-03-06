/Oscars 2026: Priyanka Chopra among presenters alongside Anne Hathaway, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Mescal

The 98th Academy Awards is one of the much-anticipated events, which will take place in Los Angeles. The event will present Academy Awards in 24 categories, honouring films which were released in 2025. Executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan announced the list of presenters, and that includes actress Priyanka Chopra as well.

Who are the other presenters alongside Priyanka Chopra for Oscars 2026?

Alongside Priyanka Chopra, other celebrities who will be the presenters are Will Arnett, Robert Downey Jr., Anne Hathaway, Paul Mescal and Gwyneth Paltrow. The previously announced Oscars presenters include Adrien Brody, Javier Bardem, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Chase Infiniti, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, Kumail Nanjiani, Maya Rudolph and Zoe Saldaña.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The producers will continue to announce talent joining the show leading up to the ceremony. Priyanka Chopra's recent appearance at the award event was the Golden Globes, where she had presented an award alongside k-pop girl BLACKPINK member Lisa.

Oscars 2026: Date, host and more details

The 98th Oscars will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC, streamed live on Hulu and aired live in more than 200 territories worldwide. Hosted by Conan O’Brien, it will begin at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT, with the official live red carpet show airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

The Academy connects global audiences – its members, the film industry, and film fans – through their shared passion for making and watching films. The Academy does this by recognising and celebrating the arts and sciences of moviemaking through renowned awards for cinematic achievement, including the Oscars, the Governors Awards, and the Scientific and Technical Awards.